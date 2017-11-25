Home > ThinkBeautiful

Thanksgiving Miracle! Donor Found For Georgia 2-Year-Old Denied Kidney Transplant Because of Father’s Probation

In addition, Tyler Perry gifted the toddler's mother with a brand new car!

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

File this under the “Best news you needed to read NOW.”

Remember the two-year-old boy born without kidneys whose father couldn’t donate his because of a parole violation? Well apparently, A.J. Burgess has found a new donor that is a perfect match!

According WXIA, A.J. went in to surgery around 7:30 am on Wednesday and was in recovery by noon.

“They (the family) want to thank everyone that supported him, the community that rallied around him,” the family’s lawyer Muwali Davis told the news station.

Oh…and Tyler Perry gifted A.J.’s mother Camille Burgess a new car too! Talk about a double blessing!

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, A.J. has recently battled a potentially deadly infection, contracted pneumonia, had surgery to implant a new port for his dialysis treatments. He also had to receive blood transfusions after being released, which Camille wrote on Facebook she had no transportation to get her son to his hemodialysis appointments three times a week.

But then Madea stepped in and helped!

As we previously reported, A.J. had finally found a 100 percent match in his father. But Anthony Dickerson Sr. can’t donate his organ to his son because he violated his probation last month when he was charged with possession of a firearm.

At firsthe claimed that Emory Hospital officials in Atlanta weren’t too concerned about his arrest sending a letter to the Gwinnett County Jail supporting his involvement in the upcoming procedure. However, this supportive sentiment changed when Dickerson was released from jail.

According to Dickerson, he later received a letter that said the life-saving surgery was going to be put on hold until next year even though Dickerson was released from jail on Oct. 2, in time for his surgery set for Oct. 3.

It read: “The Living Donor Transplant Team at Emory as asked Mr. Dickerson for evidence of compliance from his parole officer for the next three months. We will re-evaluate Mr. Dickerson in January 2018 after receipt of his completed documentation.”

Dickerson and his family do not understand how a parole violation should be connected to their son’s surgery, especially since Dickerson is healthy and ready to go forward with the transplant.

“It’s about my son,” A.J.’s mother, Carmella Burgess, told WTSP in October.

“He’s been through a lot. It’s like we’ve been waiting on this. And Dad making a mistake shouldn’t affect what he wants to do with our son.”

Janet Christenbury, an Emory spokeswoman, said the hospital can’t disclose any info on this case.

“Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize risk for living donors,” Christenbury said.

“Because of privacy regulations and respect for patient confidentiality, we cannot share specific information about our patients.

Looking to the future, we are so happy that A.J.’s Thanksgiving miracle finally came true!

RELATED NEWS:

Toddler Denied Kidney Transplant Because Of Father’s Parole Violation Rushed To Hospital

Toddler Denied Kidney Transplant From 100 Percent Match Dad Because Of Probation Violation

[WATCH] Taraji P. Henson Is Electrifying In New Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Acrimony’

2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

7 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

Continue reading Thanksgiving Miracle! Donor Found For Georgia 2-Year-Old Denied Kidney Transplant Because of Father’s Probation

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

A.J. Burgess , Emory Hospital , kidney transplant , parole violation , Tyler Perry

Just Added
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Posts Pics Of Tomatoes In Her Thanksgiving Collard Greens, Black Twitter Ethers Her
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team to Help Free Cyntoia Brown
Close up of hospital operating implements
Thanksgiving Miracle! Donor Found For Georgia 2-Year-Old Denied Kidney Transplant Because of Father’s Probation
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
You Ain’t Got To Lie Craig! Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s “Person Of The Year,” TIME Calls That #FakeNews

With everything going on in the world, this is what y'all president is talking about on Twitter.

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show
New Music Alert! Dru Hill Releases New EP, ‘Christmas In Baltimore’
22 photosTraditional Stuffed Turkey Holiday Dinner with Vegetables and Pumpkin Pie
Gobble Gobble! How Celebs Spent Their Thanksgiving Holiday
Barack and Malia Obama
Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy
Stay Woke! New App Allows You To Locate Black-Owned Businesses

Mandy Bowman, the creator of Official Black Wall Street, has launched an app that makes it easier to locate Black-owned businesses.
Trending twins
'Let's Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We Would Love To See Rebooted'
Trending Girlfriends
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton - Classic TV Characters Who Paved The Way For 'Insecure'
Christmas On The Black Hand Side EP
V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The Holidays With ‘Christmas Time On The Black Hand Side’
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show
‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To Replace Charlie Rose
AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault
BET Networks 2013 Los Angeles Upfront
It’s Over? Lauren London & Nispey Hussle Split
Celebrities Visit Broadway - March 16, 2016
Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend Thanksgiving With David Otunga