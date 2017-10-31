Toddler Denied Kidney Transplant Because Of Father’s Parole Violation Rushed To Hospital

A two-year-old Georgia boy born without kidneys was recently rushed to the ER this weekend.

According to AJC.com, A.J. Burgess, who so desperately needs an organ transplant, was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning because he was suffering from a serious abdominal infection.

“His parents are at his bedside and asking for prayers and support,” lawyer Mawuli Davis said. “They remain hopeful that Emory Hospital will perform the transplant and help save their son’s life.”

The family has received support from people in the state of Georgia and beyond including Congressmen John Lewis and Hank Johnson.

As we previously reported, A.J. finally found a 100 percent match in his father. But Anthony Dickerson Sr. can’t donate his organ to his son because he violated his probation last month when he was charged with possession of a firearm.

At first, he claimed that Emory Hospital officials in Atlanta weren’t too concerned about his arrest sending a letter to the Gwinnett County Jail supporting his involvement in the upcoming procedure. However, this supportive sentiment changed when Dickerson was released from jail.

According to Dickerson, he later received a letter that said the life-saving surgery was going to be put on hold until next year even though Dickerson was released from jail on Oct. 2, in time for his surgery set for Oct. 3.

It read: “The Living Donor Transplant Team at Emory as asked Mr. Dickerson for evidence of compliance from his parole officer for the next three months. We will re-evaluate Mr. Dickerson in January 2018 after receipt of his completed documentation.”

Dickerson and his family do not understand how a parole violation should be connected to their son’s surgery, especially since Dickerson is healthy and ready to go forward with the transplant.

“It’s about my son,” A.J.’s mother, Carmella Burgess, told WTSP earlier this month.

“He’s been through a lot. It’s like we’ve been waiting on this. And Dad making a mistake shouldn’t affect what he wants to do with our son.”

Janet Christenbury, an Emory spokeswoman, said the hospital can’t disclose any info on this case.

“Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize risk for living donors,” Christenbury said. “Because of privacy regulations and respect for patient confidentiality, we cannot share specific information about our patients.

A.J.’s parents continue to fight back.

In a post Monday on A.J.’s GoFundMe page, his mother said the family was considering finding another hospital since Emory still won’t perform the life-saving procedure.

“We’re looking into other options so that dad can give Anthony Jr his kidney,” she wrote. “Which means looking for other hospitals who is experienced in transplants or even traveling out of state if we have to just to save our son’s life.”

Sending our prayers to A.J. and his loving parents! We hope the hospital will reconsider their decision and save this little boy’s life now!

