Democrats Officially Introduce Documents To Impeach Trump

If all goes well, hopefully we can get #45 out of office once and for all.

Danielle Jennings

It’s definitely too early to celebrate this news, but perhaps some enthusiastic inner prayers would be more appropriate. It’s being reported that select Democrats have officially introduced documents to begin the impeachment process against Donald Trump.

Why it’s taken so long for Trump to be impeached is a question that many find themselves asking daily, however if current reports are to be believed, we may be getting #45 out of office for good—before he can do anymore damage. Newsweek is reporting that six Democrats have submitted documents that will hopefully start impeachment proceedings.

Via Newsweek:

A group of Democrats on Wednesday announced that they would be filing multiple articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, marking the most significant push to remove the president from office. The move was led by Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee, who first declared his intention to initiate the impeachment process following Trump’s controversial “both sides” remarks in response to deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cohen is joined in his efforts by five colleagues, including fellow Judiciary Committee Democrat Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois, who announced his decision to join the push two weeks ago. Also at the press conference were Representatives Adriano Espaillat of New York and Al Green of Texas. The latter is one of the president’s loudest critics, and he has previously filed his own articles of impeachment. The others who have signed on to the effort are Representatives Marcia Fudge of Ohio and John Yarmuth of Kentucky, and Cohen said there were more in the House who had indicated that they would be willing to join the effort soon.

“We have taken this action because of great concern for our country and our Constitution, our national security and our democracy,” Cohen said. “We believe President Trump has violated the Constitution.” Five articles of impeachment will be introduced, alleging obstruction of justice, violations of both the foreign and domestic emoluments clause, undermining the federal judiciary and undermining the freedom of the press.

Unfortunately, since the Republicans control both the House, where a majority would need to vote in favor of impeachment, and the Senate, where a two-thirds majority would be needed to convict, it is unlikely that the Democrats latest push for impeachment will yield any lasting results. However, that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost, given the amazing victories that Democrats had during the recent elections across the country, so just keep praying ya’ll.

 

