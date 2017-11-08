US-POLITICS-TRUMP

She’s Still Our Shero! Woman Fired After Giving Trump’s Motorcade The Middle Finger

When asked if she had any regrets, Juli Briskman said she'd do it again.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

This woman here is our newest shero, even if she did get fired from her job!

After a Virginia woman’s picture of her giving President Trump’s motorcade the middle finger went viral last week, she’s now apparently lost her government contractor job.

After the photo of Juli Briskman flipping off #45 started circulating online last weekend, she thought it would be in her best interest to let her employer, Akima LLC, know what was going on and that it was her in the picture.

Briskman told the Huff Post that when she went back to work that Monday, she told the company’s human resources department what was going on. Her meeting seemed to have went fine, but the 50-year-old mother of two got a huge shock when she was terminated the next day.

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,'” Briskman described.

“Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

Briskman, who has only worked at the marketing and communications firm for about six months, clapped back, reminding her bosses that the incident didn’t happen when she was on Akima’s dime and that her social media posts didn’t mention where she worked.

However, they stressed that she still violated the company’s media policy by posting the photo as her profile picture on Twitter and Facebook. And here’s the thing: They can get away with it because Virginia is an employment-at-will state, meaning employers can fire people anytime and for any reason, the Huff Post pointed out. Even if it appears that they operate with double standards.

While the company fired Briskman for her picture, she claims they only reprimanded a male employee who posted lewd comments on his Facebook page that used the company as his cover photo.

She said this man called somebody a “f—ing Libtard a–hole” on Facebook. “How is that any less ‘obscene’ than me flipping off the president?” she told the Huffington Post.  “How is that fair?”

In the meantime, Briskman has no regrets for what she did.

“In some ways, I’m doing better than ever,” she said. “I’m angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled. This was an opportunity for me to say something.”

When asked what prompted her to flip the President the bird, she said his awful behavior and polarizing policies were to blame.

“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” she said. “I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.”

“I flipped off the motorcade a number of times,” she added.

Akima has yet to make a public statement about Briskman’s firing.

Meanwhile, with all of the support she’s receiving online, we’re pretty sure that Briskman isn’t going to have a problem finding another job.

