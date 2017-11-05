Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

Photo by

Home > ThinkBeautiful

Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

The King analysis was among the recent trove of documents released on the JFK assassination, even though the King file is unrelated to the Kennedy assassination.

Hello Beautiful Staff

King Speech In NYC

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

President Donald Trump is known to love a good conspiracy theory. It was with a sense of eagerness that he tweeted about the release of classified documents surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, which many researchers and conspiracy theorists relished seeing.

But many are wondering if the president—who’s under investigation himself—has some other motives behind releasing specific documents that illustrate the intelligence community’s faults.

READ MORE: Rogue Twitter Employee Made America Great Again By Disabling Trump’s Account For 11 Minutes

The Washington Post reported that the latest trove of files released on Friday included a 20-page FBI document, full of bias and errors, about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a document that’s unrelated to the Kennedy assassination.

A historian who has written extensively about King, told The Post that the FBI document is a restatement of false allegations that the civil rights leader was a Communist.

“The No. 1 thing I’ve learned in 40 years of doing this, is just because you see it in a top secret document, just because someone had said it to the FBI, doesn’t mean it’s all accurate,” David Garrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author told the newspaper.

READ MORE: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About Martin Luther King, Jr.

While then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover gathered embarrassing information about King’s personal life, he missed the mark on accurately linking him to the Communist Party USA, which was no longer a threat to U.S. national security by the 1960s.

The document reveals that Hoover’s animosity toward King influenced the bureau’s extensive investigation. And he inflated the domestic communist threat in his mind.

Is the King file Trump’s way of discrediting the ongoing FBI probe into his presidential campaign’s suspected collusion with Russians?

SOURCE:  Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Paul Manafort, Rick Gates Plead Not Guilty In Russian Collusion Investigation

Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr’s 2016 Meeting

#NotPlayingGames: Special Counsel Appointed In Russia Probe

 

King Speech In NYC

All The King's Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Riveting Quotes

26 photos Launch gallery

All The King's Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Riveting Quotes

Continue reading Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

All The King's Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Riveting Quotes

donald trump , Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , FBI , JFK Files

Just Added
Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

The King analysis was among the recent trove of documents released on the JFK assassination, even though the King file is unrelated to the Kennedy assassination.
Breaking Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
UPDATE: Officials ID Shooter After He Killed At Least 26 In South Texas Church
US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-CONVENTION
Donna Brazile Tells Critics To ‘Go To Hell,’ She’s Gonna Tell Her Story
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Lil’ Kim Absolutely LOVED Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute To Her
Screening Of Sundance Channel's 'The Red Road'
Congrats! Lisa Bonet Secretly Tied The Knot With Jason Momoa
Empty desks in classroom
Lawsuit Claims Teacher Taped Disabled Student’s Mouth Shut
Google Grants Non-Profit $1 Million To Expose Black Boys To Tech Careers

Google granted the Hidden Genius Project $1 million to develop a stronger Black male presence in tech.
Trending ENTERTAINMENT-US-EMA AWARDS
Tyrese Says Will And Jada Paid Him $5 Million To Stay Off Social Media
Manhattan Skyline at Night
Let A Sista Live! #TrafficBae TV Anchor Criticized For Her Curves And On-Air Outfits
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
The Child Abuse Case Against Tyrese Gibson Has Been Dropped
Trending Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian On Her Aaliyah Halloween Costume: ‘I Am Truly Sorry If I Offended Anyone’
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals
#MeToo: Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Has Been Revealed!
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Tamar Braxton Has No Desire To Reconcile With Vince Herbert
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four
Sigh….Study Finds That Only 4.8 Percent Of TV Writers Are Black
2015 BET Awards - Show
Lil’ Kim Talks Unity Among Female Rappers
2015 NBA Finals - Game Four
Was LeBron James Caught Creepin’?