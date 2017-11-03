Home > Most Recent

Rogue Twitter Employee Made America Great Again By Disabling Trump’s Account For 11 Minutes

On their last day on the job, one unnamed Twitter employee gave us the gift of peace.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

On their last day of work, one lone Twitter employee sought to emancipate us from the incessant noise found at @RealDonaldTrump’s Twitter handle.

For 11 minutes, Trump supporters were without their leader, while the rest of America found a peace within that cannot be described. From re-tweeting white supremacists, to spewing falsities and attacks on colleagues and foes, Donald Trump‘s Twitter account has been used as a sounding board of contention.

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s account was deactivated around 6:45 p.m., striking fear and panic in the hearts of his beloved base.

By 7 p.m., the account was back and running. Twitter announced they would conduct a full internal investigation into what caused the outage.

Two hours later, the Twitter Government page released a statement saying an investigation found that a Twitter customer support employee disabled the account on their last day. “We are conducting a full internal review,” the account said.

Social media couldn’t wait to get in on the action once it was uncovered that the work was done by a lone Twitter employee.

A few critics raised questions surrounding levels of access to high-ranking government officials accounts.

Trump of course couldn’t wait to soothe his itchy Twitter fingers and sent out the following message once his account was back up and running. “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Face palm.

Though the employee has remained unknown, we hope that one day you show yourself. Peace be with you good madam or good sir.

RELATED: Trump Aimed His Tiny Twitter Fingers At ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill

SOURCE: The Washington Post

DON’T MISS:

Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official John Kelly

Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

donald trump , twitter

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Rogue Twitter Employee Made America Great Again By Disabling Trump’s Account For 11 Minutes

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Caution Tape
Black Woman Visciously Attacked After Rejecting The Advances Of Cat Callers
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Rogue Twitter Employee Made America Great Again By Disabling Trump’s Account For 11 Minutes
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish: ‘Everytime I Get A Job, Another Little Black Girl’s Dreams May Come True’
7 photosMudbound Character Posters
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mudbound’ Character Posters
Trending 2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Accident
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Inauguration Backlash Played A Factor In Her Miscarriage
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'
Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving Too Fast With Engagement
2017 Revolt Music Conference
5 Inspiring & Monumental Moments From RMC 2017
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Introducing Phae-Mar: Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore Make It Instagram Official?
Baby Phat Sneaker Launch Party Hosted by Kimora Lee Simmons
Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In New Essay
Instagram
All It Took Was Instagram: 19-Year Old Lands Major Modeling Contract After Homecoming Photo Goes Viral
The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama
GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Business Fierce Look
Chris Brown Album Release Pop Up For 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’ Don’t Celebrate Halloween
Woman passing perfume in the body
TRIED IT: Sexual Sugar By Michel Germain Is A Delectable Olfactory Experience
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships
14 photosAfrican young adult man
Presenting The Bearded Bae’s Of Shea Moisture’s Newest Ad