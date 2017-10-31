US-CRIME-POLICE-RACISM-COURT

White Students Mock Freddie Gray’s Death With Halloween Costume

The group of students were from the Boys' Latin School of Maryland, the Gilman School, St. Paul's School and Roland Park Country School.

Danielle Jennings

It’s no secret that with the election of Trump, white supremacy and racially-motivated hate crimes/actions are at an all-time high, which also now includes Halloween costumes. In the latest case of “our pain is their entertainment,” a group of white students decided to mock Freddie Gray’s death by wearing a ridiculously offensive Halloween costume.

Every year at this time you can expect to see numerous people of other races deciding to dress up in varying forms of blackface for Halloween. However, this time a group of students thought that mocking the brutal death of Baltimore’s Freddie Gray by police would make an even better costume than all the racist ones in the past. In a report by The Grio, a group of students from a collection of schools dressed in orange jumpsuits with Freddie Gray’s name on the back of one and a photo caption that featured the N-word.

Via The Grio:

Several students have come under fire for racially insensitive Halloween costumes, including one portraying Freddie Gray.

According to the Baltimore Sun, a graduate of the Boys’ Latin School of Maryland wore an orange jumpsuit with “Freddie Gray” on the back of it during a party off-campus at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Another group of students, from Gilman School and Roland Park Country School, were pictured wearing orange jumpsuits, with a caption posted to social media reading, “N—-s broke out,” according to CBS. Another student, this one at St. Paul’s School, was pictured with a swastika and a racial slur painted on his bare back.

Following the release of the photos St. Paul’s School stated that they do not tolerate any form of hate or discrimination. Officials from the other schools which the students attend have vowed to investigate the images.

Meanwhile Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake responded on social media, writing, “Heartbroken. Disappointed. Frustrated.” The mayor also mentioned her daughter, who attends Roland Park, writing, “It will undoubtedly be a rough day for my daughter tomorrow. Praying I find the words to help her make sense of this nonsense.”

 

