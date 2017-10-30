Home > SoBeautiful

FAB FINDS: Keep It Stylish And Sporty With The Sock Sneaker Trend

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

The athletic industry has crossed over into the high fashion world with collaborations and creations that athletes and consumers alike adore.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty

With brands like Puma, creating profitable collaborations with major superstars, like Fenty x Puma. As well as Olivier Rousting‘s collaboration with Nike, brands are also taking a stab at athletics on their own.

Black n gold, my favorite! thanks nike. #nikelab #nikebalmain

A post shared by All DAY (@djwordy) on

Balenciaga has a slick, sleek, sock, sneaker and one can’t deny that it’s one sexy shoe. However, it’s $695.00.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 : Day Three

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

However, if you think these were pricey, the Rick Owens x ADIDAS Originals collaboration is even more so. Check out these sock sneakers that cost over $1000.00 on the next page.

Balenciaga , Fall 2017 trends , fashion , shoe style , shoes , sneaker , sneakers , sock sneakers , style , Trends

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Keep It Stylish And Sporty With The Sock Sneaker Trend

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Kimberly - Cat Face Final
LET’S MAKEUP: This DIY Cat Face Is Easy For A Last Minute Halloween Look
Cassie Ventura and Monica
Battle Of The Drop Crotch Pants: Did Cassie Ventura Or Monica Brown Style These Pants Best?
Chrisette Michele In Concert - New York, New York
Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage Picture
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Claims Cops Lied About Video Footage In Teen’s Death
Bossip 10 Year Anniversary Bash
CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby
2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover - Show
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s Gay
19 photosThe 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Hair Chameleon: Our Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Four
FAB FINDS: Keep It Stylish And Sporty With The Sock Sneaker Trend
PrettyLittleThing By Kourtney Kardashian Launch - Arrivals
This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally Met Janet Jackson
10 photos2017 amfAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair - Arrivals
Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala
League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates Plead Not Guilty In Russian Collusion Investigation
Diane Von Furstenberg - Runway - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week
#MODELMONDAY: Anais Mali Goes For Gold With Successful Bodysuit Brand
A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class & Race Crisis Back Into Conversation
Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very Different Personalities’
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were At The Wedding
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michelle Says She and Trump Voter Tina Campbell Are Being ‘Choice Shamed’