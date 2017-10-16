Black Doll Found Hanging In Pennsylvania High School Locker Room Is No Laughing Matter

Officials from a Pennsylvania high school seek to make it clear that racial insensitivity and/or hate crimes, will not be tolerated in its halls.
Last week it was reported that a Black doll was found hanging from the ceiling of the Coatesville Area High School locker room, prompting outrage. The doll was initially discovered in a trash can by members of the school’s cross-country team in September and was passed around as the team’s “mascot” The incident was briefly halted after a coach took the doll away and threw it back into the trash.
Reportedly, the doll was retrieved from the trash a second time and hid in the ceiling before someone decided to use their sports tie to suspend the doll inside the locker room.
The Coatesville Area superintendent, Cathy Taschner, was initially reported to have said the incident was not a hate crime, but was “racially insensitive.” But in a letter retrieved by The Washington Post, Taschner openly condemns the act.
A portion of the letter Taschner wrote to the school community reads as follows:
“While team members interviewed by administrators indicated this was a foolish prank and that their intent was not to cause racial intimidation, we cannot accept that reasoning. This incident is offensive, insensitive and not reflective of the kind of behavior we expect or will tolerate from our students.”
Taschner promised to again meet with team members and coaches and will enact disciplinary action for anyone who was involved.
RELATED: Police Investigating Incident Of Bi-Racial Boy Almost Lynched By Older Teens
SOURCE: The Washington Post
DON’T MISS:
‘One Voice: Somos Live:’ Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit
Howard University Cheerleaders Take A Knee During Anthem
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25