Stay Woke! Howard University Cheerleaders Take A Knee During Anthem

Photo by

Home > ThinkBeautiful

Stay Woke! Howard University Cheerleaders Take A Knee During Anthem

Cheerleaders at the prestigious HBCU have been kneeling since September 2016--without any drama.

Hello Beautiful Staff

Turn issues that may arise during the Super Bowl into teachable moments for kids

Source: San Jose Mercury News / Getty

The Kennesaw State University community in Georgia is having a divisive debate after five football cheerleaders kneeling during the national anthem on Sept. 30, in solidarity with NFL players who are bringing awareness to racial injustice.

According to The New York Times, cheerleaders at Howard University began kneeling during the anthem since September 2016, when quarter Colin Kaepernick launched his controversial protest. Unlike the Kennesaw cheerleaders, there’s been no drama at the historically Black institution.

 

In fact, since the 1980s Howard University has played the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” at home games immediately before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” As The Times also noted, it’s not unusual to see raised fists in the crowd and on the field during the Black national anthem—which predates the national anthem.

“I think about liberty and justice for all, and how it’s not being executed in our country right now,” cheerleader squad captain Sydney Stallworth told The Times, reflecting on the national anthem.

Stallworth added that she feels “lucky” to be enrolled at an HBCU where she has a platform to express her views about racism and inequality.

 

Meanwhile, at Kennesaw State University, the turmoil continues. According to the AJC, Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren expressed his disapproval with the university’s president, Sam Olens. After Warren weighed in, the university’s athletic department stopped allowing the cheerleaders on the field during the anthem.

Not everyone at Howard agrees with the anthem protest, but disapproval is muted.

Howard’s cheerleaders coach, Demarco Brooks, told The Times that kneeling during the anthem would not be his “first choice” to protest racial injustice. However, he’s respects the cheerleaders’ rights.

SOURCE:  New York Times, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SEE ALSO:

#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We’ll Always Have Hill’s Back

#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give Up Football Over National Anthem

CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: ‘What He Would Do During The Anthem, I Do Not Know’

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

Continue reading Stay Woke! Howard University Cheerleaders Take A Knee During Anthem

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

Here are some celebrities who took a knee this week to be in support of Colin Kaepernick and the protest against police brutality.

#TakeAKnee , cheerleading , Colin Kaepernick , howard university , National Anthem protests

Just Added
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her A Happy Birthday On Instagram
17 photosUS-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit
Stay Woke! Howard University Cheerleaders Take A Knee During Anthem

Cheerleaders at the prestigious HBCU have been kneeling since September 2016--without any drama.
Parenting
Toddler Denied Kidney Transplant From 100 Percent Match Dad Because Of Probation Violation
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis In New Selfie
2016 NBA Finals - Game Six
Beyoncé Is Giving Us Life With This House Of CB Date Night Look!
Apartment complexes.
Brooklyn Home Invasion Leaves 91-Year-Old Dead, His 100-Year-Old Wife Left ‘Shocked’
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
The Internet Cannot Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Not Knowing He’s President of the Virgin Islands
President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China
Trump Weakens Obamacare: Three Things Black Folks Need To Know
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal
FRANCE-MUSIC-EMINEM
Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video Slamming Eminem’s Trump Freestyle
Trending New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Drops Case And Refuses To Testify
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give Up Football Over National Anthem
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Crimson Queen: Cynthia Bailey Debuts New Red ‘Do
PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'
Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams
Father comforting his son
Beautiful News: Watch The Emotional Moment A Father & Son Reunite After 37 Years