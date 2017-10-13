Home > Most Recent

From The Mouth Of Babes: This Baltimore School Choir Singing ‘Rise Up’ Will Lift Your Spirits

You must see The Cardinal Shehan School choir's rendition of Andra Day's "Rise Up."

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

A viral video of a Baltimore children’s choir has lifted many hearts.

The footage, recorded last month, captures the Cardinal Shehan School choir belting out  Andra Day‘s “Rise Up” during a concert rehearsal. Kenyatta Hardison, the choir’s director, didn’t want to miss the magic, so she pulled out her phone and went live on social media.

“During the rehearsal, I added a few parts to it, and then I said, ‘Let me just go live with it,’ just so the parents could see,” Hardison said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “When I pushed ‘Live,’ it just changed. These kids were changing the hearts in the world.”

After the video circulated on social media, ChoirBuzz, a Facebook page devoted to choruses’ picked up the footage. To date the video has over, five million views.

Composed of nearly 100 students between grades three and eight, the choir was preparing for a September 30th performance at the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s 9th Annual Gala for Catholic Schools.

Hardison told the Sun the video has inspired many people from around the world including Argentina, Puerto Rico and Texas.

Though there aren’t any upcoming performances scheduled, the popularity of the video has inspired Hardison to look into other opportunities for the children to perform.

“These kids, they just have compassion. Our school is centered around peace,” Hardison said. “Even as a teacher watching them perform, you can’t hide it. That’s what the people are feeling through their singing.”

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore , Rise Up

