California Forest Fires: At Least 21 Dead As Hundreds Are Reported Missing

With over 20,000 residents evacuated, the northern part of the state is facing one of the largest blazes in its history.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

California’s forests are facing one of the largest blazes in state history.

As of Wednesday night, winds in the northern part of the state have picked back up, spreading devastated wildfires that have already killed 21 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. According to CNN, most of the fires started on Sunday, ignited by winds of up to 79 mph and dry conditions. Sadly, rain isn’t expected to hit the region for the next few days.

Currently more than 20,000 people had been ordered to evacuate from their homes.

Take a look at some of the devastation:

According to CNN and The Los Angeles Times, other facts about the fires include:

  • With 21 people dead died since Sunday night, this is the sixth-deadliest fire in recorded California history.
  • Almost 8,000 firefighters are involved in trying to contain the blazes. The equipment being used includes 550 fire trucks — at least 170 of which came from out of state — 73 helicopters and more than 30 planes.
  • At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
  • Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Praying for California.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

