President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia

President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia

Photo by President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia

Home > ThinkBeautiful

The Obamas Speak Out On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Are Disgusted’

With Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie accusing the Miramax movie mogul of sexual harassment, the former First Family is weighing in.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

NATO Holds Warsaw Summit

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

With A-list actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie recently coming out to the New York Times accusing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, the Obamas are now weighing in.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Former President Barack Obama said they were “disgusted” with the news about the famous Democratic donor and multiple Oscar winner.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein,” Mr. Obama wrote.

“Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture — including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect — so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

READ THIS: Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault Scandal, Then Apologizes

As CBS News pointed out, the Obamas’ 19-year-old daughter, Malia, interned for Weinstein’s company and Weinstein  hosted fundraisers Obama attended while he was president.

Last week, the Times broke the story about Weinstein’s alleged 30-plus year history of sexual harassment and rape of young startlets, models and even his own employees. In the initial story, actress Ashley Judd admitted that the Miramax founder tried to get her to massage him during a breakfast meeting at a Los Angeles hotel. She declined his offer and left.

Not everyone was as lucky as Judd to get away.

Both the Times and a new piece in The New Yorker describe horrific accounts of Weinstein abusing his power to rape, manipulate and even masturbate in front of terrified young women. It was also reported that many in Hollywood knew of Weinstein’s alleged ill and criminal behavior, but did very little to expose him. He even had assistants who would help procure women for him.

Apparently Weinstein also made people sign non-disclosure agreements and even paid off his accusers for their silence. Sources also have said that Scream actress Rose McGowen was paid $100K after Weinstein allegedly raped her at a Sundance event back in 1997.

On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from Miramax and on Tuesday, his wife said she is filing for divorce.

RELATED NEWS:

Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault Scandal, Then Apologizes

Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’

BREAKING: Nelly Arrested For Sexual Assault

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

8 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading The Obamas Speak Out On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Are Disgusted’

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.

barack obama , harvey weinstein scandal , rape , Sexual Assault

Just Added
Ciara, Janet Jackson
Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers: NBA
White Woman Who Assaulted Black Man At Lakers Game Finally Identified
USA - Celebrity - 2010 Epicenter Music Festival Day One
Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About
President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia
The Obamas Speak Out On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Are Disgusted’
Portrait of rouged woman, close-up
Black Model In Controversial Dove Ad Says She’s Proud Of Campaign For Featuring A Dark-Skinned Woman
36 photos Trending 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We’ll Always Have Hill’s Back
Tahiry Jose, Mendeecees Harris, And Sheneka Adams Host Prive
Mendeceeces’ Baby’s Mother Says He Hasn’t Spoken To His Son In 10 Months
FOX Fall Party - Arrivals
Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’
Unite the Right rally
Black Man Violently Attacked At Charlottesville Rally Faces Felony Charge
20 photosBBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 - Arrivals
Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments
12 photos2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals
Tatted & In Love: These Celebs Got Ink Of Their Significant Others
Trending University Of Mississippi Rebels Campus
Texas Tech Student Charged With Murder Of Campus Officer
2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
Issa Rae’s Cover Girl Ad Is Melanated Beauty In Film Form
Trending US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Took Time Out To Slam Jemele Hill After Her ESPN Suspension
9 photosSunday Reign 'Shades Of Black Weekend Climax'
#CouplesWeLove: Monica & Shannon Brown Are The Epitome Of Love & Basketball
Trending 4th Annual CineFashion Film Awards - Arrivals
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Apologizes After Backlash