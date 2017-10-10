Home > Most Recent

Black Man Violently Attacked At Charlottesville Rally Faces Felony Charge

Police are more concerned with prosecuting the 20-year-old victim than making sure he receives justice.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

DeAndre Harris, the 20-year-old Black man who was brutally attacked by a group of white supremacists in Charlottesville, will reportedly face a felony charge in connection with the event, according to The Washington Post.

In an incredulous display of irony, Harris now faces arrest after being implicated in the same incident where he was wounded.

WVIR-TV in Charlottesville reports that an arrest warrant was issued Monday by a local magistrate after an unidentified person claimed they were injured by Harris. The charge: malicious wounding.

In an interview with the Post, Harris’ lawyer, S. Lee Merritt called the charge retaliatory. “We find it highly offensive and upsetting, but what’s more jarring is that he’s been charged with the same crime as the men who attacked him,” Merritt said.

Merritt also alleged that the unidentified accuser has ties to white supremacist groups. Harris will turn himself in in the next coming days, Merritt said. He called the warrant “highly unusual,” since the police department is usually tasked with issuing the arrest warrant, not a magistrate.

Harris hit with wooden sticks, kicked and stomped by six people in a parking garage during the August rally. He suffered a concussion, a gash on his head that required nearly a dozen staples, and other injuries.

Alex Micheal Ramos and Daniel Borden are the only two suspects arrested and charged with malicious wounding for attacking Harris.

SOURCE: WVIR-TV, The Washington Post

