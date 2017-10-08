When Will It Stop? Richard Spencer And White Nationalists March With Torches Again In Charlottesville

White nationalist troll Richard Spencer travelled back to Charlottesville over the weekend to protest the removal of a Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee. If you don’t recall, Spencer is the one that led the torchlit march back in August that sparked serious violence that led Heather Heyer’s death and dozens of injuries.

According to The Washington Post, the Alt-Right leader uploaded a video to social media showing him and a small group of 40-50 racists carrying tiki torches to the statue that sits in Emancipation Park.

“It was a planned flash mob,” Spencer said Saturday night. “It was a great success. We’ve been planning this for a long time.”

“We wanted to prove that we came in peace in May, we came in peace in August, and we come again in peace.”

Listening to the video, Spencer states his message is clear, “Our identity matters. We are not going to stand by and allow people to tear down these symbols of our history and our people – and we’re going to do this again.”

White nationalists now chanting – “We will be back”. About 3 dozen supporters in Emancipation Park. Plenty of police on standby in park. pic.twitter.com/LuJEsAgxQy — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

40-50 alt-right goons w Richard Spencer in E Park for #Charlottesville 3.0, as he calls it. "You will not replace us! Russia is our friend!" pic.twitter.com/iM8wrVgidE — Jalane Schmidt (@Jalane_Schmidt) October 8, 2017

While the Charlottesville police stated that there were “no disorders occurred during this rally,” with good reason the event drew condemnation from political leaders, NBC News noted.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer, called it a “despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home!”

Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) October 8, 2017

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted that “We are monitoring this situation as we continue to oppose these racists and their message of hate.”

Officials from the University of Virginia—that’s located in Charlottesville and is Spencer’s alma mater—released the following statement “strongly condemning” the hatred being spread in their town.

NEW: @UVA issues statement condemning “racist gathering” at torchlit rally. It was organized by university alum @RichardBSpencer. pic.twitter.com/uQsqvqyxlT — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 8, 2017

We hope the FBI is paying attention to this real threat to American lives, but yes let’s keep talking to us about these “Black Identity Extremists” instead.

RELATED NEWS:

Kamala Harris: ‘There Aren’t Many Sides On Charlottesville Violence’

Authorities Arrest 2 White Supremacist Suspects Linked To Charlottesville Violence

Here’s Everything We Know About Charlottesville Terrorist James Alex Fields