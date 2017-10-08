US-RACISM-POLICE-SOCIAL

When Will It Stop? Richard Spencer And White Nationalists March With Torches Again In Charlottesville

The Alt-Right troll and his racist followers are back in Virginia protesting the removal of a Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

White nationalist troll Richard Spencer travelled back to Charlottesville over the weekend to protest the removal of a Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee. If you don’t recall, Spencer is the one that led the torchlit march back in August that sparked serious violence that led Heather Heyer’s death and dozens of injuries.

According to The Washington Post, the Alt-Right leader uploaded a video to social media showing him and a small group of 40-50 racists carrying tiki torches to the statue that sits in Emancipation Park.

“It was a planned flash mob,” Spencer said Saturday night. “It was a great success. We’ve been planning this for a long time.”

“We wanted to prove that we came in peace in May, we came in peace in August, and we come again in peace.”

Listening to the video, Spencer states his message is clear, “Our identity matters. We are not going to stand by and allow people to tear down these symbols of our history and our people – and we’re going to do this again.”

While the Charlottesville police stated that there were “no disorders occurred during this rally,” with good reason the event drew condemnation from political leaders, NBC News noted.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer, called it a “despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home!”

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted that “We are monitoring this situation as we continue to oppose these racists and their message of hate.”

Officials from the University of Virginia—that’s located in Charlottesville and is Spencer’s alma mater—released the following statement “strongly condemning” the hatred being spread in their town.

We hope the FBI is paying attention to this real threat to American lives, but yes let’s keep talking to us about these “Black Identity Extremists” instead.

