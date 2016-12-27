Latesha Williams Has Boxed Up The Black Experience Into One Hilarious Card Game

Being an entrepreneur isn’t for the faint-hearted. It takes drive and determination. It takes someone with an intense go-getter attitude, who won’t conform to what society believes a person should be. It takes someone who isn’t afraid to step outside the box. Latesha Williams is all that, and then some. The Bedford-Stuyvesant native truly embodies the famous Frank Sinatra slogan, “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

Latesha is the co-founder of Cards for All People, which makes fun, nostalgia-filled card games that test knowledge of cultural milestones and moments. Of those card games, Black Card Revoked has easily become #TeamBeautiful’s favorite game. Black Card Revoked tests your knowledge on all things Black culture.

So what inspired this girl from Brooklyn to step outside the box and opt for a non-traditional career path? Sean “Puffy” Combs, of course. In an interview with HelloBeautiful, Latesha said, “I am a girl from Bed-Stuy. I grew up wanting to be Puff Daddy. I saw his trek to entrepreneurialism and I said, ‘Oh I could do that.’”

Unlike most entrepreneurs who usually have financial backers to appease, Latesha is lucky enough to not have to answer to anyone. Talk about a real boss!

