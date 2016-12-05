CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

AM BUZZ: Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors; Sheree Low Blows Kenya Moore & More..

After footage of Tiny dancing with Floyd Mayweather hit the internet, the reality star mama decided to weigh in on the conversation.

Leave a comment

Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The matriarch of ‘The Family Hustle’ faces backlash after footage of her dancing with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather hit the internet.

Her husband, rapper T.I. had gotten into physical altercations with Mayweather previously for being in contact with his wife.

Now, Tiny is telling her side of the story, hinting at her husband’s past infidelities. The post, which has since been deleted, details how casual the dance was.

“Yes, he’s my husband, but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with, just like I know I ain’t the only Female he associate hisself with so…it is what it is.”

View this post on Instagram

From the desk of #tiny's verified Facebook page…

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

UP NEXT: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Sheree Whitfield Low Blows Kenya Moore

1 2 3Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
man walking in snow
Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex
Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Discusses President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts
Black History Makers Today: The Black Women TSA Agents Who Made It Work Despite The Government Shutdown
32 itemsColin Kaepernick Teacher
These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
18 itemsThe Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew
British Newspaper Criticizes Meghan Markle For Touching Her Baby Bump Too Much
B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
25 items Trending 'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
8 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
10 itemsB. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White Mistress In The Face Of His Wife, And It Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Low Section Of Woman Moving Up Steps
Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close