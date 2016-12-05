AM BUZZ: Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors; Sheree Low Blows Kenya Moore & More..

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors

The matriarch of ‘The Family Hustle’ faces backlash after footage of her dancing with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather hit the internet.

Her husband, rapper T.I. had gotten into physical altercations with Mayweather previously for being in contact with his wife.

Now, Tiny is telling her side of the story, hinting at her husband’s past infidelities. The post, which has since been deleted, details how casual the dance was.

“Yes, he’s my husband, but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with, just like I know I ain’t the only Female he associate hisself with so…it is what it is.”

