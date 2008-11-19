CLOSE
Squircle Plates

Is it a square or a circle? Why decide? It’s both. Add some color to the room while keeping your guests guessing with these unusual shape dishes.

These Urban Oufitters squircle plates in autumn colors will look wonderful around the table this Thanksgiving. The ceramic plates have a lipped edge and a small pedestal on the bottom. Microwave and dishwasher safe.

4 for $15 at urbanoutfitters.com Offer available for online purchases only.

