AM BUZZ: Amina Buddafly & Peter Gunz Give Birth To Second Child; The Rock Comes For His Co-Stars & More…

Amina Buddafly & Peter Gunz Give Birth To Second Child

Love & Hip-Hop: New York stars Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram today. Calling her “Queen Bronx,” this is their second child together:

This joyful day comes after months of drama with Peter’s ex, Tara Wallace, being pregnant at the same time.

Tara gave birth to her third child with Peter just a few months ago.

Despite the entangled web, congrats to the couple!

