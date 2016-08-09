AM BUZZ: Amina Buddafly & Peter Gunz Give Birth To Second Child; The Rock Comes For His Co-Stars & More…

Amina Buddafly & Peter Gunz Give Birth To Second Child
Love & Hip-Hop: New York stars Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram today. Calling her “Queen Bronx,” this is their second child together:
This joyful day comes after months of drama with Peter’s ex, Tara Wallace, being pregnant at the same time.
Tara gave birth to her third child with Peter just a few months ago.
Despite the entangled web, congrats to the couple!
