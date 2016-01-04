Future Blasts Ciara On Twitter

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Future can’t seem to keep he and Ciara‘s private life off the Internet. The DS2 rapper took to Twitter to blast his baby’s mother Ciara over custody drama, claiming the Jackie singer has “control problems.”

This bitch got control problems… — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture…the fuckery for 15k a month — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

I jus want babyfuture that's all. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

I been silent for a year & a half..I ran outta patience — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

In case you missed it, Future made headlines when he revealed intimate details about he and Ci Ci’s sex life. Clearly he’s no gentleman.

Ci Ci has yet to respond, (see the last post she shared on IG below), we’re sure we won’t.

It looks like a publicity stunt on Future’s behalf, especially since he followed his tweets with:

Get ready for this classic — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

Where’s Russell Wilson when you need him to sing a song?

Ciara’s camp allegedly responded to Future’s Twitter tantrum, saying,

“Future has told her he hopes she fails in everything she does and that’s just being evil,” the source added. “He is unable to move on and co-parent in a healthy way.”

According to TMZ, Ciara ruined Christmas when she didn’t bring baby Future to his house for the holiday.

