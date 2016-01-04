CLOSE
Future Blasts Ciara On Twitter

Calvin Klein Collection - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2014

Source: Kevin Tachman / Getty

Future can’t seem to keep he and Ciara‘s private life off the Internet. The DS2 rapper took to Twitter to blast his baby’s mother Ciara over custody drama, claiming the Jackie singer has “control problems.”

In case you missed it, Future made headlines when he revealed intimate details about he and Ci Ci’s sex life. Clearly he’s no gentleman.

Ci Ci has yet to respond, (see the last post she shared on IG below), we’re sure we won’t.

View this post on Instagram

The Best Holiday Break 🙏🏽

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

It looks like a publicity stunt on Future’s behalf, especially since he followed his tweets with:

Where’s Russell Wilson when you need him to sing a song?

Ciara’s camp allegedly responded to Future’s Twitter tantrum, saying,

“Future has told her he hopes she fails in everything she does and that’s just being evil,” the source added. “He is unable to move on and co-parent in a healthy way.”

According to TMZ, Ciara ruined Christmas when she didn’t bring baby Future to his house for the holiday.

Ciara & Future
