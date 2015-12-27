Home

And Another One: Chris & Adrienne Bosh Announce They’re Having Twin Boys

Someone get the jerseys! Chris and Adrienne are adding two new players to their team next year.

Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Host A Night on the RunWade

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Chris and Adrienne Bosh will officially have their own basketball team as they welcome twin boys next year.

Right now, the Bosh household is a girl’s world, but Adrienne revealed on Christmas via Instagram that their son Jackson will finally have some brothers.

Aside from Jackson, the boys will be joining big sisters Trinity and Dylan Skye.

