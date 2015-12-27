And Another One: Chris & Adrienne Bosh Announce They’re Having Twin Boys

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues—or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Chris and Adrienne Bosh will officially have their own basketball team as they welcome twin boys next year.

Right now, the Bosh household is a girl’s world, but Adrienne revealed on Christmas via Instagram that their son Jackson will finally have some brothers.

Aside from Jackson, the boys will be joining big sisters Trinity and Dylan Skye.

RELATED STORIES:

You Have To See Chris & Adrienne Bosh’s Adorable Twins Announcement

Did Chris Bosh File For Residency In Teas To Stiff His Baby’s Mother?

Gabrielle Union, Adrienne Bosh & Savannah Brinson Show Off Championship Rings

Also On HelloBeautiful: