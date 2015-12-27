And Another One: Chris & Adrienne Bosh Announce They’re Having Twin Boys

Chris and Adrienne Bosh will officially have their own basketball team as they welcome twin boys next year.
Right now, the Bosh household is a girl’s world, but Adrienne revealed on Christmas via Instagram that their son Jackson will finally have some brothers.
Aside from Jackson, the boys will be joining big sisters Trinity and Dylan Skye.
