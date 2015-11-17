Jussie Smollett Gets The Keys To Atlanta, Has A New Song With Alicia Keys And A New Modeling Gig

Empire‘s Jussie Smollett is the new face of P.Diddy’s Sean John clothing line for the Fall/Winter collection. In a new promo shoot, the singer and actor is keeping warm in a velour track suit (special shout out to the 1980s!). He also looks dapper in a suit paired with a turtle neck as well as suede jackets and sweaters.

Beyond modeling, Sean John also actively promotes the mantra, “Dream Big” to encourage the youth to be ambitious and think outside the box. The brand partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlanta and chose ten deserving kids to meet Jussie during a meet and greet at Macy’s in Atlanta. He posed for photos with fans and had a “mama I made it moment” as his presence moved one of his young fans to tears.

Councilman Kwanza Hall also presented Jussie with a proclamation to the city of Atlanta aka a key to the city!

According to StraightFromTheA, Jussie presented a $10,000 check from Sean Jean to the Boys & Girls Club for ‘Dream Big’ and also personally matched the contribution with $10,000 of his own money

Check out some of the photos from the event as well as his modeling pics below!

Bonus: Fans of Jussie’s music can expect a new duet with he and Alicia Keys entitled “Powerful” to be released next week!

