Jussie Smollett Gets The Keys To Atlanta, Has A New Song With Alicia Keys And A New Modeling Gig

View this post on Instagram
Hey fam! Y’all check out my @SeanJohn #DreamBIG sneak peek video and If you’re in #Atlanta, come meet me at the #SeanJohn store in @macys Lenox Square this Saturday, November 14 @ 2pm. It's free so come through and let's all love on each other. Special thanks to the O.G. @iamdiddy & @jefftweedy_sj 👊🏿 #DreamBIG #Empire
Empire‘s Jussie Smollett is the new face of P.Diddy’s Sean John clothing line for the Fall/Winter collection. In a new promo shoot, the singer and actor is keeping warm in a velour track suit (special shout out to the 1980s!). He also looks dapper in a suit paired with a turtle neck as well as suede jackets and sweaters.
Beyond modeling, Sean John also actively promotes the mantra, “Dream Big” to encourage the youth to be ambitious and think outside the box. The brand partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlanta and chose ten deserving kids to meet Jussie during a meet and greet at Macy’s in Atlanta. He posed for photos with fans and had a “mama I made it moment” as his presence moved one of his young fans to tears.
Councilman Kwanza Hall also presented Jussie with a proclamation to the city of Atlanta aka a key to the city!
According to StraightFromTheA, Jussie presented a $10,000 check from Sean Jean to the Boys & Girls Club for ‘Dream Big’ and also personally matched the contribution with $10,000 of his own money
Check out some of the photos from the event as well as his modeling pics below!
Bonus: Fans of Jussie’s music can expect a new duet with he and Alicia Keys entitled “Powerful” to be released next week!
View this post on Instagram
Tonight a dream is realized when I get to perform at #CarnegieHall. Why dream small when you can #DreamBIG? Thank you @iamdiddy & @seanjohn for making this fool named me the face of your Fall campaign. 👊🏿🙏🏿👊🏿 #Repost @seanjohn ・・・ Fashion golden boy @jussiesmollett rocks our iconic velour track suit in the new @SeanJohn #DreamBIG campaign. Watch the @empirefox Season 2 NYC premiere tonight live 8pm EST on fox.com👀 #NYFW
RELATED STORIES:
Jussie Smollett Goes Shirtless While Waxing Gabourey Sidibe’s Floors+ His Steamy Bleu Cover
AM BUZZ: Jussie Smollett Rips Donald Trump To Shreds; Amber Dating The White Wiz Khalifa?! & More