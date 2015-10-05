Home

Cosmo Mag Cover Calls Kardashians, Jenners ‘America’s First Family’

Kardashian/Jenner App Launch Preview At Nobu Malibu, CA

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, Mama Mariane Robinson, Bo and Sunny may be America’s First Family, but Cosmopolitan Magazine apparently doesn’t think so.

Instead, the magazine best known for sex-quizzes and photo-shopped actresses, gave that honor to none other than the Kardashian-Jenner Klan.

Black Twitter was quick with the clap back, reminding Cosmo that America’s First Family is Black and they’re not a reality TV show. They’re the real deal.

The level of disrespect here — or ignorance, whichever shoe fits — is astonishing. The Kardashian may be the First Family of reality television, maybe even plastic surgery or divorces, but not of America.

Or maybe the magazine was trolling for clicks?

Either way, get it together, Cosmo. Seriously.

Cosmo Mag Cover Calls Kardashians, Jenners ‘America’s First Family’ was originally published on newsone.com

