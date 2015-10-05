President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, Mama Mariane Robinson, Bo and Sunny may be America’s First Family, but Cosmopolitan Magazine apparently doesn’t think so.
Instead, the magazine best known for sex-quizzes and photo-shopped actresses, gave that honor to none other than the Kardashian-Jenner Klan.
SEE ALSO: Photo of White Man, Friends Posting Racist Comments About Black Co-Worker’s Child Goes Viral
Black Twitter was quick with the clap back, reminding Cosmo that America’s First Family is Black and they’re not a reality TV show. They’re the real deal.
The level of disrespect here — or ignorance, whichever shoe fits — is astonishing. The Kardashian may be the First Family of reality television, maybe even plastic surgery or divorces, but not of America.
Or maybe the magazine was trolling for clicks?
Either way, get it together, Cosmo. Seriously.
SEE ALSO:
Prison Debate Team Trounces Harvard Debate Team In Highly Anticipated Match-Up
Revisionism Is Real: Texas Textbooks Lie About Slavery [VIDEO]
Cosmo Mag Cover Calls Kardashians, Jenners ‘America’s First Family’ was originally published on newsone.com