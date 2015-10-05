Cosmo Mag Cover Calls Kardashians, Jenners ‘America’s First Family’

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, Mama Mariane Robinson, Bo and Sunny may be America’s First Family, but Cosmopolitan Magazine apparently doesn’t think so.

Instead, the magazine best known for sex-quizzes and photo-shopped actresses, gave that honor to none other than the Kardashian-Jenner Klan.

Happy 50th Birthday @cosmopolitan So excited to be on the November cover with my family!!!! 📷 @francescocarrozzini pic.twitter.com/8WN2K1DC3J — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 5, 2015

The Kardashian & Jenner ladies are "America's First Family" on the cover of @Cosmopolitan! See the photo: http://t.co/14CNdRcC43 #KUWTK — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 5, 2015

Black Twitter was quick with the clap back, reminding Cosmo that America’s First Family is Black and they’re not a reality TV show. They’re the real deal.

"America's First Family?" @Cosmopolitan MORE than tried it. They cannot be serious. pic.twitter.com/mhzsPGzHV9 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) October 5, 2015

The only First Family we acknowledge @Cosmopolitan. Y'all tried it. pic.twitter.com/2FuEJUcKBZ — BK (@kswills) October 5, 2015

No @Cosmopolitan. America already got a First Family & they black. And none of their "blackness" is bought. Bye 👋🏿 https://t.co/kwlxerERu1 — Yasmin Yonis (@YasminYonis) October 5, 2015

America's first family? Delete your magazine. https://t.co/grUBhU4Ed9 — maria lia calvo (@MariaLiaCalvo) October 5, 2015

How many women of color do you have on staff, @Cosmopolitan? Is that why you thought just anyone could be named the First Family? Pitiful. — April (@ReignOfApril) October 5, 2015

.@Cosmopolitan This the First Family. (And if talking entertainment, in the last *century* that'd be the Jacksons.) pic.twitter.com/oDpc1kJPBM — Trudy (@thetrudz) October 5, 2015

The level of disrespect here — or ignorance, whichever shoe fits — is astonishing. The Kardashian may be the First Family of reality television, maybe even plastic surgery or divorces, but not of America.

Or maybe the magazine was trolling for clicks?

Either way, get it together, Cosmo. Seriously.

