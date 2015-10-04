T.I. Takes A Stand Against Police Brutality But He Might Not Be Here For All The Social Media Activism

Kovie Biakolo is A Nigerian-born third-culture kid. She believes in diversity in everything, from her writing to her taste in food, music, fashion, and people.

T.I. has taken a lot of hits with many in the Black community, mostly for unleashing Iggy Azalea to the public and calling her music, “hip hop.” And every once in a while, in order to defend her, T.I. has received many side-eyes from Black people and has indeed been dragged on social media.

MUST READ: Omarion Cancels Appearance At London Nightclub After Black Girls Were Denied Entrance For Being “Too Dark

According to B. Scott, When T.I. took the stage this weekend at the Triumph Awards, he addressed police brutality in a spoken word performance.

“United we stand/Because we created a hashtag for Sandra Bland. Jumped off the front of the ship and dove into the Internet waves/Swimming with DMs, likes, comments/Not noticing how much it makes us slaves/Chained by man-made device small enough to fit into the palm of our hand/I guess that’s made it easy to swipe to the left and scroll to the next/And forget about Sandra Bland.”

But T.I. also appeared to not be for the Black Lives Matter social media activism as the second verse of the performance included:

“If you think solely making them a trending topic is going to solve them/Then you are a part of the problem.”

Do you think T.I. has a performance about social media activism or is it necessary for the times we’re in and he and others just don’t get that it is a part of the movement?

Watch T.I.’s performance below and let us know what you think in the comments.

