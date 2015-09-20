A fan snatched Kylie Jenner's hair at Breezy's concert and it looked like it hurt Ouch!
So Not Cool: Kylie Jenner’s Hair Snatched Outside Of Chris Brown’s Concert

Kylie Jenner’s head might be hurting a little today after a fan snatched her hair outside of Chris Borwn’s concert, as reported by B. Scott.

Whether the fan did this because they wanted to touch the star or out of spite is unknown, but it is quite clear that she felt pain in the incident.

Whatever you think of Jenner and her family, she’s still just a girl, who is just barely 18 years old. It’s sad that this is how celebrities are treated, as it goes without saying that no one ever deserves to have someone put their hands on them.

It looks like she’ll probably be needing her bodyguards to be a bit closer to her next time.

Watch the video below:

