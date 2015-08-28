VMAS 101: Who’s Performing, Who’s Nominated & Who We Want To Win

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Who’s Performing?

This year’s Video Music Awards will be hosted by Miley Cyrus so we should expect plenty of inappropriate behavior, lots of cursing, cats in bathing suits and plenty of tongue wagging. Not to mention she’s been given “free reign” by VMA producers, which means we should all be very afraid.

Nicki Minaj is set to open the show with a bootylicious performance.

While Miley won’t be hitting the stage to sing any of her hits, but this year’s list of performers include: The Weeknd, Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly, A$AP Rocky, Demi Lovato and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Who’s Nominated?

Kanye West is being honored with the VMAs highest honor. He will be presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award for his musical excellence.

Who We Want To Win

Video Of The Year

As much as we rocked out to Beyonce’s 7/11 , we can’t deny Taylor Swift’s epic Bad Blood video. Featuring appearances by everyone one from Empire cutie Serayah McNeil to Cindy Crawford, the over-the-top visuals are just what the music video genre ordered. Kendrick also adds his Compton swag to the infectious song, making it one good a** time.

Best Female Video

Boy this is a tough one. Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda visuals became an iconic moment in hip-hop while Beyoncé’s 7/11 kept us dancing and rolling imaginary dice in the club. Sigh. If we had to choose, we’d go with Nicki on this one. Only because we’re hoping for another tea-sipping moment. With Miley adding her two cents on Nicki and Taylor’s Twitter beef, there’s bound to be some massive shade thrown from any one of the ladies.