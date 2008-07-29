Retro Bullet Planters

I’m always on the lookout for ways to update the crib, and recently came across this
Retro Bullet Planter at hiphaven.com.
These planters will make a nice addition to any space. You can use it for plants, as an ice bucket, or to hold your odds and ends.
Made of durable molded fiberglass, planters will tolerate outdoor conditions. If you’re going to use these to hold plants, however, you may want to request a drain hole when you purchase.
Of course it’s going to be difficult to choose just one, as I’m loving all the colors.
Price ranges from 145-160 dollars.
http://www.hiphaven.com/Pages/A_Retro_Bullet_Planter.html
