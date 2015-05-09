Tamera Mowry-Housley Isn’t Worried About Being A Size 2 After Giving Birth: ‘I’m Not Going To Pressure Myself’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Tamera Mowry-Housley is one half of our favorite twin sisters. The TV star turned daytime talk show host is pregnant with baby number two and blissfully living the married life for us to marvel. Recently, she was named Residence Inn’s “Resident Mom of the Year” and #TeamBeautiful agrees, its well-deserved.

With a baby girl on the way and chatter around a possible Sister, Sister reunion, we caught up with the dedicated family woman and gabbed about the pressures of quickly losing baby weight, pregnancy cravings and if she can cook as well as her sister Tia.

HelloBeautiful: How does it feel to be “Mom Of The Year?”

Tamera Mowry-Housley: As a mom, your focus is always on helping your child and family. So to be acknowledged for that — because I hardly ever think about myself — I feel very grateful. We as moms, we try so hard to do the right thing and to have people notice that about you, made me feel really good.

HB: What was one thing you learned from your first pregnancy that you’re bringing into your second pregnancy?

TMH: That everybody loses the baby weight differently. I’m not going to much pressure on myself. I love Drew Barrymore for this too, she said, we know we’re going to lose the baby weight. I rather be there for my family and my kids than to stress about being a size 2 in four weeks. It’s just not natural for my body. I’m not going to fight against that. There are a percentage of women who can do that and more power to them. But, for me and other moms it takes some times. It’s doesn’t mean your lazy, or that there’s something wrong with you. I’ve learned on average it takes about a year. It took nine months to gain the weight so it’s going to take about the same time to go back into shape.

HB: What’s your weirdest pregnancy craving?

TM: I love milk. I didn’t drink dairy before. I drank Almond milk, but I hardly ever drank whole milk. Now I drink it by the carton. It’s so weird. I must have milk in the house and I must have ice water.

HB: You had the most fabulous baby shower of all time, we asked your brother Taj about it and he said the best part was the fries.

TMH: I’m so happy he said that because I knew it was going to be a girly baby shower, but coed so I wanted to compromise with the food. I knew that the men would appreciate the burger, fries and beer.

HB: What was your favorite part of the baby shower?

TMH: The flowers were absolutely gorgeous. The ambiance of it all.

HB: Your sister has a cooking show on now, can you cook as well as your sister?

TMH: We actually started cooking at the age of 16. Our first big meal was Thanksgiving. My mom made sure we knew how to cook and I’m going to do the same thing with my daughter. She wanted to make sure that she raised women who were independent who knew how to cook and clean and take care of themselves.

HB: What are some other things you learned from your mother that you incorporate into your marriage?

TMH: Compromise. Communication and standing up for what you believe in. It’s all about partnership. You have to equally feel like your both bringing something into the marriage or speaking up about the things you care about. Being true and being who you are is a big one. Showing up. For marriage to work you have to both show up to make it work. And that is a choice.

HB: Will there be a Sister, Sister reunion?

TMH: That’s something we the cast have been speaking about amongst each other The powers that be have not come to us to make it happen. The producer of Sister, Sister entertained the idea. However, the people to really get this ball rolling — we haven’t been approached yet.

HB: What would a reunion look like?

TMH: I think we’d probably do a television movie where everyone touches up to see what the girls are doing. What Lisa and Ray are doing because they got married the last season. What is Roger doing? Did he end up with one of the girls? There are so many avenues we can go. That’s something we shall see. We do know that everyone wants to do it.

