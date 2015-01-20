CLOSE
Shanice Clark, California University Of Pennsylvania Basketball Star Found Dead

Shanice Clark, a senior at the California University of Pennsylvania was found unresponsive in her room on Sunday at 3 a.m. and was pronounced dead an hour later. Police believe that her death was an accident, caused by a piece of gum lodged in her throat.

Blood tests and an autopsy are pending and Clark’s death is still being investigated. It’s being reported that the coroner didn’t immediately release the results, police say medical personnel indicated Clark aspirated the chewing gum while sleeping. The 21-year-old Ontario, Canada native was a forward on the school’s Vulcans basketball team. University officials said they were “deeply saddened” by the death of the beautiful 6-foot baller, who was redshirting after playing two dozen games for the Vulcans last season.

“Our thoughts today are with the family of Shanice Clark,” announced interim University President Geraldine M. Jones. “On behalf of California University of Pennsylvania, I extend my deepest sympathy to all of Shanice’s family and friends. She will be missed by her teammates and coaches, her classmates, and by the entire campus community.”
What a sad story. Rest peacefully Shanice Clark.

