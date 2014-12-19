Not A Single Care: Rihanna Runs Into Crowd Of Fans & Her Security Guard Made This Face

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

They don’t call her Bad Gal Ri Ri for nothing!

Rihanna lives on the edge and proved just how fearless she is by running into a crowd of screaming fans without even a security guard.

Ri Ri was in Paris filming a project for her highly anticipated album “#R8.” According to reports, Ri Ri put out a call to the navy and asked them to meet her at the Trocadéro in Paris to be apart of the #R8experience. Droves of screaming fans lined the streets and she dashed toward the crowd, embracing them like she personally knew each of them.

At one point,her guard was able to find her in the melee and put her on his shoulders. But his face says it all.

To build more hype around the album, Ri Ri posted this picture on her Instagram with the hashtag #R8. Is it her album cover? Only time will tell.

In related Rihanna news, her father Ronald Fenty was allegedly kicked out of the Diamond Ball after getting wasted. He told the DailyMail, “I had been on the [red] carpet for the pictures, I met a couple of famous people I knew go and talked with them, and then somebody left a chair and I stepped back and fell over, I saw my ex (Monica) look up, and within a few minutes after the picture was taken, security came up and said ‘we’re taking you home’. I said ‘but I haven’t seen my daughter yet’… and they said ‘don’t matter man.'”

He added, ““I’m sad how it ended of course, I should have never taken that first drink or any drink for that matter. I wish I had seen her of course. She will probably hear how I was and how I had a few drinks, so I guess she would be angry with me. I think she is, I’m not sure, we haven’t spoken just yet.”

Ronald struggles with an alcohol addiction. In fact, Ri Ri put him in a rehab center last year.

