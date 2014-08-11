CLOSE
Phresh Out The Runway: Rihanna Covers ‘W’ Mag & Brings Iman & Naomi With Her

Rihanna W Magazine 2014

Photo Credit: W Magazine, Photographs by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Styled by Edward Enninful.

My favorite wild child and slayer of everything fashionable, Rihanna is back at is again. This time she’s covering W Magazine giving “Avatar” realness (and I mean that as a compliment) and she brought two of the most iconic people in fashion to ever do it with her.

Rihanna W Magazine 2014-1

Photo Credit: W Magazine, Photography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott Styled by Edward Enninful

Dubbing her as the “world’s wildest style icon,” the high-fashion publication features the pop sensation in an eight-page editorial that is slamming! Rihanna is laced out in Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors (just to name a few). Showing no f–ks to give, she rocks enough fur to not only make PETA really angry but perhaps cloth an entire village in Iceland (Disclaimer: I have no idea if there are villages there).

But the best part of this issue of W Magazine is probably the two Supermodels that Rihanna brought along for this oh-so fashionable ride. Iman and Naomi Campbell help RiRi model the best of Balmain (insert a thunder-clap here).

Rihanna Iman Naomi Olivier Rousteing In Balmain W Magazine

Photo Credit; W Magazine, Photography by Emma Summerton Styled by Edward Enninful

rihanna iman naomi w magazine-1

Photo Credit; W Magazine, Photography by Emma Summerton Styled by Edward Enninful

The trio rock some of the most dazzling designs from the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. Between them it’s over $50,000 worth of merchandise photographed. Talk about stuntin’!

balmain , Iman , naomi campbell , Olivier Rousteing , rihanna w magazine , W Magazine

