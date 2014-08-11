Phresh Out The Runway: Rihanna Covers ‘W’ Mag & Brings Iman & Naomi With Her

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

My favorite wild child and slayer of everything fashionable, Rihanna is back at is again. This time she’s covering W Magazine giving “Avatar” realness (and I mean that as a compliment) and she brought two of the most iconic people in fashion to ever do it with her.

Dubbing her as the “world’s wildest style icon,” the high-fashion publication features the pop sensation in an eight-page editorial that is slamming! Rihanna is laced out in Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors (just to name a few). Showing no f–ks to give, she rocks enough fur to not only make PETA really angry but perhaps cloth an entire village in Iceland (Disclaimer: I have no idea if there are villages there).

But the best part of this issue of W Magazine is probably the two Supermodels that Rihanna brought along for this oh-so fashionable ride. Iman and Naomi Campbell help RiRi model the best of Balmain (insert a thunder-clap here).

The trio rock some of the most dazzling designs from the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. Between them it’s over $50,000 worth of merchandise photographed. Talk about stuntin’!

