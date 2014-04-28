CLOSE
HomeFashion Fix

GET THE LOOK: Brandy Shines in a Colorblock Dress and Leopard Pumps

Leave a comment

brandy-a-haunted-house-2-premiere-hello-beautiful

Brandy looked stunning at the premiere of Open Road Films’ ‘A Haunted House 2.’ The star of BET’s “The Game” showed off her gorgeous frame in a Fausto Puglisi color block look and leopard T-strap pumps. She finished her look with a fierce ‘fro, full lashes and nude lip gloss.

MUST READ: Pucker Up: 5 Vibrant Lipsticks That Will Have You Feening For Summer

This is one of Brandy’s best looks! The rich colors compliment her skin tone, and the black waistband accents her shape. Brandy’s leopard pumps are the perfect compliment. Want to try color blocking? Here’s how to nail the look for every occasion.

Look 1: Work: Target dress / Loft sandals

Pair a Target color block dress with Loft leopard pumps and a Chloe oversized tote. A Kate Spade watch, Tom Ford lipstick, Marc Jacobs perfume and Diane von Furstenberg phone case will complete your look.

Get The Look: Brandy

 

Look 2: Party: Zalora dress / Giuseppe Zanotti Design sandals

Jazz up a Zalora dress with Giuseppe Zanotti Design heels and a Moschino clutch. Etsy earrings, a Vita Fede bracelet, Smashbox lipstick and Urban Decay liner are the perfect accents.

Get The Look: Brandy

 

Look 3: Casual: Halston Heritage dress / London Rebel sandals

A Halston Heritage colorblock maxi and Target denim jacket are all you need for a day of dressing down. Finish your look with London Rebel leopard flats, Tom Ford sunglasses, a Sole Society fedora and a MICHAEL Michael Kors tote.

Get The Look: Brandy

 

 

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

Need A Fresh Look For Spring? IMAN Cosmetics Has You Covered! [VIDEO]

Those 4 Spring Trends That You Should Start Wearing Today

Brandy , fashion

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close