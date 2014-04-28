GET THE LOOK: Brandy Shines in a Colorblock Dress and Leopard Pumps

Brandy looked stunning at the premiere of Open Road Films’ ‘A Haunted House 2.’ The star of BET’s “The Game” showed off her gorgeous frame in a Fausto Puglisi color block look and leopard T-strap pumps. She finished her look with a fierce ‘fro, full lashes and nude lip gloss.

This is one of Brandy’s best looks! The rich colors compliment her skin tone, and the black waistband accents her shape. Brandy’s leopard pumps are the perfect compliment. Want to try color blocking? Here’s how to nail the look for every occasion.

Look 1: Work: Target dress / Loft sandals

Pair a Target color block dress with Loft leopard pumps and a Chloe oversized tote. A Kate Spade watch, Tom Ford lipstick, Marc Jacobs perfume and Diane von Furstenberg phone case will complete your look.

Look 2: Party: Zalora dress / Giuseppe Zanotti Design sandals

Jazz up a Zalora dress with Giuseppe Zanotti Design heels and a Moschino clutch. Etsy earrings, a Vita Fede bracelet, Smashbox lipstick and Urban Decay liner are the perfect accents.

Look 3: Casual: Halston Heritage dress / London Rebel sandals

A Halston Heritage colorblock maxi and Target denim jacket are all you need for a day of dressing down. Finish your look with London Rebel leopard flats, Tom Ford sunglasses, a Sole Society fedora and a MICHAEL Michael Kors tote.

