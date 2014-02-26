We’re In The Money: The Top 10 Paying Companies You’ll Want To Work For

Rashida Maples, Esq. is Founder and Managing Partner of J. Maples & Associates(www.jmaplesandassociates.com). She has practiced Entertainment & Fashion, Real Estate and Small Business Law for 9 years, handling both transactional and litigation matters. Her clients include R&B Artists Bilal and Olivia, NFL Superstar Ray Lewis, Fashion Powerhouse Harlem’s Fashion Row, KinderJam, LLC and Hirschfeld Properties, LLC.

As a part of CNN Money and Fortune’s series on “Best Companies to Work For,” ten notable companies have been highlighted as the highest paying companies of 2014.

Most of the companies range from fields in legal to healthcare to technology and may be found in some of the major metropolitan cities across the United States. Though many of the top paying jobs require advanced degrees, majority of the companies also offer generous perks and benefits to other employees as well.

Here are the 10 Top Paying Companies of 2014:

1) WellStar Health System–This Atlanta-based hospital system includes five hospitals and seven urgent care centers, where physicians are paid top dollar.

Average annual base pay: $253,500

For: Physician

Best Companies Rank : 39

2) Bingam McCutchen, LLP–The average annual salary for associates is $222,231, more than $6,000 higher than the previous year’s $216,000 average salary.

Average annual base pay: $222,231

For: Associate

Best Companies Rank : 60

3) Cooley, LLP – The law firm known for its technology practice–and counts Facebook as one of its clients–has some of the highest paid associates.

Average annual base pay: $215,861

For: Associate

Best Companies Rank : 100

4) Perkins Coie – This Seattle-based law firm has some of the highest paid associates, with average annual salaries at $175,787. That’s more than $10,000 higher than $165,815 the previous year.

Average annual base pay: $175,787

For: Associate

Best Companies Rank : 41

5) Hilcorp Energy Company – They say good engineers aren’t easy to come by in the U.S., and some of the highest paid are working at this Houston-based oil and gas producer.

Average annual base pay: $162,980

For: Engineer

Best Companies Rank : 15

6) Discovery Communications –The cable network giant and parent of the Discovery Channel produces original programs such as Deadliest Catch and Dirty Jobs and has some of the highest paid executive producers.

Average annual base pay: $160,000

For: Executive producer

Best Companies Rank : 79

7) Arnold & Porter – At this Washington DC-based firm, it pays to be an associate. The firm not only compensates its attorneys well, it offers the rest of its staff a nice breather from busy work days: Each month on the first Friday, staff are invited to its “Garden Room” for pizza and refreshment, and the firm other offices host similar events.

Average annual base pay: $160,000

For: Associate

Best Companies Rank : 81

8) Devon Energy – This Oklahoma City-based natural gas and oil producer pays its exploration and production professionals well, but it’s also the other perks make life a little more convenient for the busy employees at Devon.

Average annual base pay: $158,664

For: Exploration and production professionals

Best Companies Rank : 56

9) EOG Resources – Engineers at this Houston, TX-based oil and gas company are some of the highest paid, and they also enjoy other employee benefits such as weekly breakfasts, quarterly luncheons and monthly onsite espressos.

Average annual base pay: $144, 166

For: Engineer

Best Companies Rank : 97

10) Boston Consulting Group – At this Boston-based global management consulting firm, consultants earn a nice paycheck and can also get help for a down payment on a home. The mortgage assistant program is available to all employees, who are eligible to borrow up to 50% of the funds held in their profit sharing retirement fund for the purchase of a primary residence. New hires can receive a loan through the Northern Trust Company of up to $100,000 for a down payment on a home.

Average annual base pay: $141,017

For: Consultant

Best Companies Rank : 3

