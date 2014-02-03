Vanity Fair Released Their 20th Annual Hollywood Issue & We’re Like, ‘Julia Roberts, Where Are Your Pants?’

Danielle Young boldly tells stories with heart, sass and humor. She peppers her writing with her larger-than-life personality, sharing her hilarious thoughts on pop culture, lifestyle topics and anything that affects Black women. Danielle loves words and strings them together to create multimedia content that will tug at your heart strings or give you belly-hurting laughs. Give her iced chai lattes, cheese and Netflix so she knows it's real. Danielle is pretty, witty, girl, worldly. She's one who likes to party, but comes home early.

Vanity Fair released the stunning cover for their March issue and wow! Around the office, before the reveal, I asked if there were either no Black actors or just a token? I was shocked to see Black actors were spread across the entire cover! This three-panel foldout cover celebrates a year of spectacular film with a group of distinguished actors.

Annie Leibovitz captured Oscar nominees Julia Roberts (August: Osage County), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club), and Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), as well as Idris Elba (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom), George Clooney (Gravity), Michael B. Jordan (Fruitvale Station), Naomie Harris (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom), Brie Larson (Short Term 12), Chadwick Boseman (42), Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Léa Seydoux (Blue Is the Warmest Color) for this epic cover and here’s a few things I am focused on:

1. Why is Julia Roberts sitting on Idris Elba’s lap and where are her pants?!

2. Idris Elba is in a bow tie and we all know things get hard to handle when he’s wearing a bow tie.

3. Lupita’s abs are challenging my self-esteem, but furthermore–she’s in the fold, meaning, that once you fold the magazine, she’s going to end up in the fold. Shade or no shade?

4. Julia’s also got her hand on Chiwitel’s shoulder. I’m surprised she doesn’t have her foot on Michael B. Jordan.

5. Oh heyyyy Chad Boseman! I fell in love with this man as Jackie Robinson in “42” and I’m excited to see his star continue to shine!

6. Two snaps for Michael B. Jordan on this cover. So proud! I am truly a fan of his artistry on “Fruitvale Station.”

The March issue of “Vanity Fair” will be available in New York and Los Angeles—as well as on the iPhone, iPad, Nook, and Kindle—on February 7. The magazine will be on national newsstands and available in an audio edition on February 11.

