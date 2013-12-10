POTUS Snaps Selfie At Mandela’s Funeral & FLOTUS Be Like…[PHOTOS]

Danielle Young boldly tells stories with heart, sass and humor. She peppers her writing with her larger-than-life personality, sharing her hilarious thoughts on pop culture, lifestyle topics and anything that affects Black women. Danielle loves words and strings them together to create multimedia content that will tug at your heart strings or give you belly-hurting laughs. Give her iced chai lattes, cheese and Netflix so she knows it's real. Danielle is pretty, witty, girl, worldly. She's one who likes to party, but comes home early.

Nevermind President Obama taking selfies at Nelson Mandela’s funeral in South Africa this week. Let’s talk about how chummy he was getting with Danish Prime Minister, Helle Thorning-Schmidt (oh and British Prime Minister, David Cameron). The beautiful Prime Minister took the moment with the president into her own hands to snap a selfie and Michelle Obama was not here for it. I bet she said something between her clenched lips, like how your momma used to do when you acted up in church, “Barack, if you don’t stop it and pay attention.”

According to NY Daily News, Thorning-Schmidt, 46, was animated as she took her place among the dignitaries in the stands at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg for the somber occasion, chatting with other leaders and unabashedly typing away on her device. That’s probably why Michelle wasn’t feeling it. Well that and the fact that Thorning-Schmidt was all up in President Obama‘s bubble.

Michelle seemed to have remedied the president and prime minister’s social session by switching seats with the POTUS. Yes ma’am Michelle. Show him who’s boss. The seat change is HILARIOUS!

What did you beauties think about Michelle Obama’s flexing?

