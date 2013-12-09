Home

Nia Long On Dating White Men: ‘Women Of Color Should Date All Types Of Men’

Our beloved Jordan is officially grown up in “The Best Man Holiday.” She got her dream career with a handsome man attached to her hip. To our surprise that handsome arm piece isn’t a chocolate thunderous man. Jordan is officially down with the swirl. Who knew! Actress, Nia Long believes every woman working in a professional setting should date different types of men. We recently caught up with the 43-year-old actress and she dished on her love life and even gave a few tips for those of us still working on her knight in shining armor. Watch the video above.

