Nia Long On Dating White Men: ‘Women Of Color Should Date All Types Of Men’

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

Our beloved Jordan is officially grown up in “The Best Man Holiday.” She got her dream career with a handsome man attached to her hip. To our surprise that handsome arm piece isn’t a chocolate thunderous man. Jordan is officially down with the swirl. Who knew! Actress, Nia Long believes every woman working in a professional setting should date different types of men. We recently caught up with the 43-year-old actress and she dished on her love life and even gave a few tips for those of us still working on her knight in shining armor. Watch the video above.

