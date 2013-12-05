The Beautiful People: Naturalistas Take Over NYC To Luv & Learn Their Hair

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

What happens when 200 hundred of New York’s must gorgeous naturalistas gather in an 80’s inspired culture club to talk hair, family, and life–MAGIC! With what seemed like all of the boroughs cutest chicks in one place, Taren Guy (my ultimate hair crush and natural hair expert) led a night of deep conversations, hearty laughs, and even a few moments of “You Can Touch My Hair!”

But #TeamBeautiful was present just to hair stalk. From colored mohawks, colossal curly tresses to towering dreads–our favorite brown girls left us with loads of DIY hairspiration and maybe the will to be a little more patient for the arrival of our own Angela Davis fro’.

Check out some of the natural community’s most dynamic women representing their amazing coiffures.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Style & Beauty Trends