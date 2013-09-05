CoverGirl Teams Up With NFL On ‘Fanicure’ Nail Polish Sets

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

CoverGirl just made the DIY experience much easier for us all. They’re new collaboration with the NFL not only gets you ready for game nights with your boo, but also provides basic how-to’s on creating an uber-cute nail design to cheer on your favorite team (cool huh)!

MUST READ: Newsprint Nails! 3 Easy Steps To Get The Look At Home

The nail project is all about new ways to sell to those fashion-and-football-loving fangirls–aka me! Available at Covergirl.com/NFL starting tomorrow, each of CoverGirl’s 32 “fanicure” sets will include two to five nail polishes and step-by-step tutorials curated by their beauty experts.

You know I am all into this Baltimore Raven’s fanicure!

Trust me, this is kinda the best idea ever! But the best part is that these polishes are just $5.49. Ok, I’m signing off to get my colors now!

I know I’m not alone in this, what’s your fave fanicure?

Follow me @gorgeousingrey

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

BAG IT: 20 Sleek ‘N Chic Fall Bags To Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Hot Steppin’: 20 Boots You Need This Fall [PHOTOS]

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Style & Beauty Trends!