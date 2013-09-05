CLOSE
CoverGirl Teams Up With NFL On ‘Fanicure’ Nail Polish Sets

covergirl-nfl-nail-polish-set-fanicure

Photo Credit: COVERGIRL

CoverGirl just made the DIY experience much easier for us all. They’re new collaboration with the NFL not only gets you ready for game nights with your boo, but also provides basic how-to’s on creating an uber-cute nail design to cheer on your favorite team (cool huh)!

The nail project is all about new ways to sell to those fashion-and-football-loving fangirls–aka me!  Available at Covergirl.com/NFL starting tomorrow, each of CoverGirl’s 32 “fanicure” sets will include two to five nail polishes and step-by-step tutorials curated by their beauty experts.

You know I am all into this Baltimore Raven’s fanicure!

Screen Shot 2013-09-05 at 2.17.07 PM

Photo Credit: COVERGIRL

Trust me, this is kinda the best idea ever! But the best part is that these polishes are just $5.49. Ok, I’m signing off to get my colors now!

I know I’m not alone in this, what’s your fave fanicure?

