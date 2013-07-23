Home

Hollywood Exes: Shamicka Lawrence Talks About Saving Martin

Leave a comment

Shamicka LawrenceShamicka Lawrence’s divorce from comedian Martin Lawrence is still pretty new, but she’s moving on, trying to co-parent their two daughters, as well as figuring out what her next steps will be. Fans of of VH1’s “Hollywood Exes” are getting to see some of that journey on TV.

Must Read: ‘Scary J. Blige’ And Martin’s Best Pam Insults

Shamicka is sweet and also so strong, learning how to live with lupus after being diagnosed while still trying to be an amazing wife and mother.

Find out more about her in the August 2013 issue of Sister 2 Sister and get a sneak peek of the Q&A now.

***

Jamie: You look at Dave Chappelle and Richard Pryor: comedians are able to make fun of a lot of pain. But there’s a lot of stuff that’s inside them, and evidently he was doing too much. It was too much pressure—whatever it was. I’m glad that we don’t hear about that anymore.

Shamicka: Right. I think I had a hand in that. I just protected my family, and I think I was a good foundation for him. Black men in the business, I think it’s harder for them. It’s like they have to do double time, and it’s a lot of pressure. I mean, I honestly couldn’t tell you what he’s thinking and what his thoughts were, but I think at the end of the day I helped him just as much as he helped me grow and, you know, kind of relax. I think that was a lot of the situation. It’s just sometimes just when you get fame so fast and everything’s going at you, you just have to really learn who you are.

LeToya LuckettShamicka talks more about Martin, “Hollywood Exes” and more in the August 2013 issue.

 

 

 

 

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Related Stories:

Martin Lawrence Gets Married!

Kevin Hart’s ‘Let Me Explain’ + 10 Stand-Up Comedy Specials That Will Never Get Old!

Check Out This Gallery Of Martin Lawrence!

Hollywood Exes: Shamicka Lawrence Talks About Saving Martin was originally published on s2smagazine.com

Hollywood Exes , martin lawrence , original , reality TV , Shamicka Lawrence

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
20 itemsMCM x Super Bowl LIII
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close