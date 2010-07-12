Martin Lawrence Gets Married!

FROM PEOPLE: Martin Lawrence and his longtime girlfriend, Shamicka Gibbs, were married in an intimate wedding on Saturday at the actor’s home in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE confirms.

Lawrence, 45, and Gibbs, 35, exchanged Christian vows in the backyard in front of 120 guests, including Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington. Their daughters Amara, 9, and Iyana, 7, and Lawrence’s daughter Jasmine, 14, from a previous marriage were flower girls.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds joined their guests under a tent for a reception. For the family-style celebration, event designer Diann Valentine arranged for two long tables in the shape of an “X” for all the guests to sit together.

The four-course sit-down dinner, catered by Tres LA, included salad, crab cakes and salmon, Lawrence’s favorite dish. The four-tiered wedding cake was by Rosebud Cakes in Beverly Hills.

“They wanted an intimate celebration,” says a source. “This wedding was all about family.

Lawrence was last seen in this year’s comedy Death at a Funeral. He recently wrapped Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. SOURCE

Lala & Carmelo Anthony Get Married

VIDEO: “Basketball Wife” Gloria Govan Reveals Wedding Plans