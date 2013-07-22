CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

The Natural Fashionista’s Tips For Loving Your Curls

Leave a comment

Kimberlee Postell Real Girls Real Curls

Here’s my secret for today… I’m obsessed with Kimberlee from The Natural Fashionista! But it’s a borderline stalking type of obsession that was birthed from her Instagram page. Besides being one the cutest southern belles I’ve ever met, she just so happens to have an awesome head of hair that a wavy girl like me swoons over.

MUST READ: FORD Model Shares Her Secrets For The Perfect Afro!

I recently caught up with the daring fashionista during Full Figured Fashion Week and we chatted about how she maintains her healthy tresses, her decision to embrace her natural curls, and her worst hair moments. Check it out!

HelloBeautiful: Have you always loved your hair?

Kimberlee Postell: When I first big chopped, after transitioning for about 8 months, I was not initially fond of my hair. It took some time to get use to a new look, my texture and the process of learning how to manage my hair in its natural state. I was very frustrated and contemplated going back to a relaxer, but my husband encouraged me to stick with it, and now I am so glad that I did because I love my hair in every way.

HB: What are your bad day hair solutions?

KP:  If I am having a bad hair day I usually wear a puff style and push all of my hair to the top of my head. You just cannot go wrong with this style, and it is perfect for those types of days.

2 (1)

HB: Worst hair moments?

KP: I cannot pinpoint a bad hair moment, but when I first decided to wear my hair natural I had no clue what to do and I was very unhappy with how my hair looked in general. I was trying to learn from people who did not have my hair texture or the same length, so I had to dedicate some time to learn my hair. It is so important not to compare your hair to other people’s. You will never succeed that way.

HB: What are your do’s & don’ts of styling natural hair?

KP: I don’t have any don’ts when it comes to styling my hair because I live by the motto, “It’s just hair.” I don’t take things like my hair too seriously, but keeping my hair moisturized and stretched is very essential to my hair growth. I do not like my hair to feel dry, and that is very common for natural hair. I try to make sure that I deep condition my hair at least once every two weeks and keep it moisturized.

Amen to all of that! Chime in via the comments below if you have any natural hair tips or stories for us to share on #RealGirlsRealCurls!

Check out these product must-haves and watch Kimberlee’s must have products here!

Afrobella’s Must-Have Natural Hair Products
9 photos

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

Natural Hair Style Guru Shares Her Secret To Perfect Coils

YouTube’s Biggest Natural Hair Vlogger Dishes Her Faves

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Style And Beauty Trends

Beautiful Tresses Lounge , real girls real curls

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
20 itemsMCM x Super Bowl LIII
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close