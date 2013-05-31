WARDROBE WARS: Kelly Rowland vs Gabrielle Union

Joy Adaeze is a Nigerian-American style blogger, fashion writer, and stylist who started her personal style blog, JoyLovesFashion.com in 2009. Since then, she has been listed as one of the top style bloggers by Essence in 2011 and 2012 and one of the top African fashion professions to follow on Instagram in 2013 by AfricaStyleDaily.com. Joy has also been featured in The New York Times, ELLE, Italian Vogue, French Vogue, Daily Front Row, and more. Check out her eclectic style and styling adventures on JoyLovesFashion.com and follow her on Instagram: @joy_adaeze and Twitter @joyadaeze!

Gorgeous gals, Kelly Rowland and Gabrielle Union continue to take the music and movie world by storm. Kelly is currently on tour with The Dream, ahead of her June release of 4th studio album, Talk A Good Game. Meanwhile, Gabi stars in the highly anticipated Best Man Sequel.

When it comes to fashion, both women hold their own, displaying looks that embody their unique personal style. Kelly lives for a long gown moment, while Gabi loves to flaunt her long legs in minis. No matter the look, they never disappoint. So, who wins this style battle? Cast your vote in the comment section below.

