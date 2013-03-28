Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Plans For Raising A Biracial Child With Kanye West

Myeisha Essex is in love with all things pop culture, thanks in large part to her hometown. This Los Angeles native has an encyclopedic knowledge of the entertainment industry and she loves a good trivia game. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies from Bennett College for Women and her master's from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Her work can be found in Sister 2 Sister, Harlem World Magazine, Clutch and on Essence.com. When she's not keeping up with the news or learning Beyonce's latest dance moves, she enjoys watching stand-up comedy on YouTube! Follow her on Instagram @more_about_me

Kim Kardashian said she plans to raise her new bundle of joy to “not see color.”

During an interview with BET for her new movie Temptation, the reality star opened up about how she plans to raise a biracial child with boyfriend Kanye West.

MUST READ: Kanye West Names New Song ‘I Am A God’ + 6 Of His Most Controversial Lyrics On Religion

“I have a lot of friends who are of all different nationalities and their children are bi-racial so they’ve talked to me a little bit about it and what to expect,” she said. “The most important thing is, the way I want to raise my children is to not see color. That’s important to me.”

The 32-year-old went on to say that she’ll learn other aspects of motherhood through simple trial and error. “There are experiences that you won’t really know how to prepare for until you really go through it but raising a child in general is challenging,” she said. “I think that as long as you are open-minded and don’t have any pre-conceived ideas of how you’re really going to try to raise your children, it really keeps this … broad spectrum. Obviously, you want your child to travel the world and experience different races and different cultures everywhere. So that’s really important to me is to just give them as much information as I could.”

Kim and Kanye are set to become first-time parents in July. And, if the rumors are true, they are considering North as the baby’s name.

North West? How does that sound to you?

RELATED STORIES

5 Possible Baby Names For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Why Does Every Celebrity’s Girlfriend Look Like A Kim Kardashian Prototype?

Check Out This Gallery