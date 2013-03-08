CLOSE
AM BUZZ: LaToya Jackson Reality Show [Sneak Peek], Kim K Upset At Kanye & More

Deion & Pilar Sanders Battle It Out In Court [VIDEO]

The messy divorce drama between Deion and Pilar Sanders continues. This time the drama involves the couple’s three children.

The sparring couple may not see eye to eye but when it comes to the children, both Deion and Pilar say they want what is best for their kids. What that is, is now in the hands of 12 jurors at the Collin County Courthouse.

According to NBC 5 News, Pilar expressed her love for her children in front of a 12-person jury.

”I love my babies. I’ve done everything for them and with them and anything to keep them happy and doing very well in all they do. I’m mommy.”

MUST READ: Pilar Sanders Pens Open Letter About Domestic Abuse & Divorce Drama

Deion told the court his children have the liberty to go between homes as they please.

“I have my boys on a daily basis. My daughter’s with me all the time. They go back and forth whenever they want, that’s the way I am. If you want to spend time with your mom, let’s do it.”

He also mentioned that while he’s still able to communicate with his former wife, Carolyn Sanders, he hasn’t been able to establish the same line with Pilar, who doesn’t call or text.

Let’s hope this settle this mess ASAP!

MUST READ: Pilar & Deion Sanders To Share Custody Of Their Children

