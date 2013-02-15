One Billion Rising On Valentine’s Day Against Domestic Violence

I've been playing around with nouns and verbs for a while now. I've written on Capital Hill, for a small paper owned by the Chicago Sun Times and a few places in between. I can wax poetic all day about how great of a writer I am, but that's boring. All you need to know is that awesome-sauce. Don't believe me? Just read.

In honor of the rising number of women effected by domestic violence, One Billion Rising, an organization dedicated to not only bringing awareness to the violence against women, but ending it, hopes to reclaim Valentine’s Day.

Couples Therapy: Chrissy & Mr. Jones Channel Brad & Angelina [Exclusive VIDEO]

The organization received it’s name from the staggering statistic that one in three women will be raped or beaten in their lifetime, that’s one billion women.

Men and women nationwide are encouraged to demonstrate and speak out against domestic violence.

For more information on how you can do your part to bring awareness, click HERE

Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment! — Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 3, 2012

More On Valentine’s Day:

Valentine’s Day Love From A Few Of Your Favorite Celebrities

I Thought Everyday Was Valentine’s Day