DIY: Commit To A Magazine Clip File

As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, we need to get rid of the clutter in our homes that have accumulated over the last few months. I’m a magazine junkie and often find myself buying a magazine because one or two headlines caught my eye. I’ve come to realize that all I really need are about 5 pages (if that) from each magazine and it ends up taking up much needed space!

Here’s a simple technique to get rid of clutter-enabling tendencies. Click here.

