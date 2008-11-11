DIY: Commit To A Magazine Clip File

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, we need to get rid of the clutter in our homes that have accumulated over the last few months. I’m a magazine junkie and often find myself buying a magazine because one or two headlines caught my eye. I’ve come to realize that all I really need are about 5 pages (if that) from each magazine and it ends up taking up much needed space!

Here’s a simple technique to get rid of clutter-enabling tendencies. Click here.

