Anderson Cooper Calls Out Star Jones [VIDEO]

Anderson Cooper is not one to bite his tongue, so when he came for Star Jones yesterday, we knew it was real.The silver-haired fox blasted Star for claiming he came out of the closet to boost his ratings.

Anderson was talking to Bravo boss Andy Cohen on his syndicated talk show, “Anderson Live” when Cohen asked if he felt any different after announcing that he was gay in July.

“I will say, and I actually haven’t mentioned this, the only thing that did kind of annoy me, and actually it annoyed my mom, who brought it up to me, [was] Star Jones of all people.” “I haven’t thought about Star Jones in I don’t know how long. I was unaware she was even on TV still … but she apparently shows up on a morning show — the `Today’ show. Out of the blue Star Jones … said this was a ratings ploy by me to boost ratings.” “Suddenly Star Jones, who as memory serves, in terms of boosting ratings, I seem to recall her [Jones] hawking her wedding every single day to get free products when she was on ‘The View,’ and I seem to recall her lying about her gastric bypass surgery and making everybody else lie about it as well. So for her to suddenly emerge out of the shadows and suddenly attack me for this, I couldn’t believe it.”

Cooper said he has invited Star on his show to explain her comments, but she turned him down.

“I would think she would want as much publicity as possible given her penchant for wanting publicity.”

SHOTS FIRED!!!

Take a look:

Star fired back with this tweet:

I was wrong. @andersoncooper didn't come out as a ratings ploy. He used ME talking about him coming out @todayshow as a ratings ploy. #mybad — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) October 4, 2012

I’m sure this is not the end of this beef.

