Joseline Hernandez Puts “Gay Lover” On Blast On Twitter

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reality star Joseline Hernandez is airing out her dirty laundry on Twitter. Joseline went on a twitter rant last night at who everyone thought was Stevie J. She tweeted about how she “found out” about her lover’s “undercover” gay lifestyle and threatened to “put his business in the streets.” Joseline later clarified that she was not talking about her lover/manager Steebie!

I haven’t seen or heard Joseline being with any other man but Steebie, which leads me to believe these two had a fight, made up, and all was well in her world.

Read from the bottom up:

https://twitter.com/MsJoseline/status/254222034874290176

https://twitter.com/MsJoseline/status/254220017661513729

Don't get mad cause I don't want your gay ass no more u faggot ass undercover. I will put your business in the streets. — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) October 4, 2012

Dudes get Mad when u find out they faggots lol. Undercover ass bitch — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) October 4, 2012

