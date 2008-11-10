Tee-riffic!

In the big ocean of wannabe fashion designers that start off with logo tees, this one stays afloat with its unique colors and funky designs. Erin Magee, the designer behind the MadeMe clothing brand, has already had collaborations with big names Peggy Noland and James Blagden and is now adding Nina Sky‘s Natalie to the roster.

Alongside Natalie’s twin sister Nicole, the Nina Sky duo has had numerous hits and become a household name over the last 4 years. Natalie combined her love of music and her years-old graffiti skills to create her own personalized tee for the MadeMe brand. The fun, colorful shirts are adorned with graffitied musical notes and imprints of her tagging alias, **NA SKY, sure to impress fans and artists alike.

You can purchase these exclusive tees at MadeMeclothing.com

