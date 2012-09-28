Janet Jackson Allegedly Planning $20 Million Wedding In Qatar

OK. Here's the deal: All I want to do is find the truth! And if I gotta go through every juicy pic, video, rumor, tweet and piece of good ol' trash talk to find it, I'm gonna do it...Read me if you dare. And if you got something sweet, send me a note!

Janet Jackson and her fiance Wissam al Mana are reportedly planning to get married in Doha in Qatar in 2013, so says the National Enquirer. Their sources claim the wedding will be “one of the biggest, most memorable extravaganzas in recent history.”

Janet has been dating the hottie who is ten years her junior for about two years and will reportedly spend $3 million to fly in their 500 wedding guests from all over the world. And what does one who travels across the world get as a favor for attending the lavish event? A $10,000 Rolex watch!

Apparently they’re still working out the details and have yet to set an exact date.

I’m hoping my invite is in the mail, I could definitely use a new watch!

